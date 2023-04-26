What's Poppin? Jack Harlow's new album, that's what! Here's when it comes out

The 3X Grammy-nominated Louisville rapper made the announcement on his social media Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Harlow is coming in hot this year!

The 3X Grammy-nominated Louisville rapper made the announcement on his social media accounts Wednesday.

According to his Twitter post, his third studio album will be titled Jackman, which is his actual name, and it's set to release this Friday! (Yes, you read that right)

This comes as a huge surprise for fans of Harlow because he hasn't released any new singles or hinted at an upcoming album.

Harlow's latest project was his sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, which featured songs like "First Class", "Dua Lipa", and "Nail Tech" -- as well as guest appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, and Pharrell Williams.

The album was a smash hit reaching number three on the Billboard 200 and garnering hundreds of millions of streams.

