This garage is Louisville's latest attraction after becoming backdrop for Jack Harlow's new album

The homeowner said dozens of people have already come by to take their picture where the Grammy-nominated artist posed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A quiet alleyway in the Highlands has unexpectedly become Louisville's newest attraction.

Jack Harlow fans hit the streets Thursday after the Louisville native shot the cover for his upcoming album, Jackman, in the backyard of a home on Richmond Drive.

"We've already had people come by wanting to take their picture in the same position where Jack is standing on the album cover," owner, Julie Kredens said.

Kredens said she was shocked when she learned her garage was used as the backdrop for Harlow's latest album. She didn't know he was even outside her home until she saw a post on Facebook from WHAS11 Shay McAlister.

"I read the post first before I really looked at the photograph," Kredens said. "And when I looked at the photo I'm thinking 'Oh I wonder if I'm going to recognize' -- and I saw the garage we share with our neighbors."

Kredens said she heard Harlow picked the location because he used to cut through their backyard after class at Highland Middle School.

Highland Middle School was also one of several Jefferson County schools the Grammy-nominated artist stopped by Thursday to meet students and sign autographs.

Principal Vanessa Green said Harlow spoke to students at Highland and motivated them to follow their dreams.

"He [talked] about how to never let anyone put a damper on your dreams, and just grind and get it done, and to stay focused, which is what he did," she said.

Highland Middle staff member Mario Wells said Harlow has always been talented. He even remembered his very first performance.

"He's Jack Harlow now, but then he was just an 8th-grade kid with a microphone and just slaughtered the stage," Wells said.

Now, Wells and Kredens say it's great to see him return and support his hometown. They add it's only right for them to do the same.

"We have to buy the album now," Kredens said. "We have to buy the album!"

Jack Harlow's new album drops Friday, April 28, right at midnight. Kredens says she's expecting more visitors in the next few days.

