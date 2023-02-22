Guns N' Roses performing in Kentucky this September; How to get tickets

The legendary rock band is headlining stadiums, festivals and arenas throughout the summer and fall. Find out when tickets go on sale.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — One of the biggest rock bands on the planet is coming to the Bluegrass state!

Guns N’ Roses is returning to the road after two years for their 2023 World Tour. The legendary band is headlining stadiums, festivals and arenas throughout the summer and fall.

Their tour will touch down in the Middle East, Europe and North America -- and one of those stops will be at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington on Sept. 6.

According to the band's website, tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise and more.

