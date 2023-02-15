Production of 'Annie' kicks off at Kentucky Center for Performing Arts

The musical is an all time classic featuring a young orphan who believes she was left there by mistake -- before a rich man lets her move in to improve his image.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A very popular Valentine's Day date was out at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts to see the opening showing of Annie in Louisville.

The musical is an all-time classic featuring a young orphan who believes she was left there by mistake -- before a rich man lets her move in to improve his image.

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.

WHAS11 News got the chance to sit down with the actress who plays Annie on Wednesday. She told us all about the extensive history of the role and how great it is to be the latest actress filling the role and contributing her own style to the part.

"I feel like Annie is like the ultimate child actor role and its been going on for so many years and it's at this point like a tradition," Ellie Pulsifer said. "I feel like its so fun to get to play her because she goes through such an arc in the show to being broke and an orphan to being to being one of the richest kids in the world."

Annie is showing at the Kentucky Center every night this week, with two showings on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets range from $46.80 - $134.55.

For more information on tickets, or to see future shows coming to the Kentucky Center, please click here.

