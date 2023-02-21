5 American Idol auditions that will most likely bring you to tears

Grab your tissues! The show kicked off its 21st season Sunday night and contestants shared their most raw and vulnerable moments to audiences.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music has a way of taking us through the various moods and moments in our lives.

For contestants competing on American Idol, that’s an understatement.

The show kicked off its 21st season Sunday night and contestants shared their most raw and vulnerable moments to audiences.

Some of the stories shared during the auditions had many of us in tears, including the judges.

We’ve put together the top five auditions that were real tear jerkers.

1. Iam Tongi

The 18-year-old Kahuku, Hawaii native, who now lives in Seattle, shared how the loss of his father Rodney (also a singer) months ago inspired him to audition for the competition. Iam told the judges how he can still feel his dad with him, even when performing. His emotional performance of Monsters by James Blunt will have you reaching for the tissues.

2. Kya Monée

Kya is a familiar face returning to the competition. She competed in the 19th season of the show and had a memorable performance with fellow contestant and runner-up Willie Spence. Kya didn't make it past the Hollywood rounds but came back to compete as a promise to Willie. He was killed in a car crash in 2022. Kya came back for a second chance audition with her take on "I'm Here" from the Color Purple musical.

3. Ash Ruder

Calling him an inspiration, Ash wrote an original song about her father who struggled with addiction. She discussed the pain and anger she often felt when he wasn't around. The times he did show up, she said it meant the world to her. Ash's father, now two years sober, have been brought together by music. After having everyone in tears, judge Lionel Richie told her that she has "found the only subject that does not go out of style -- love.”

4. Lucy Love

Lucy has plenty of soul and says it is her mission to win American Idol for her two children. She described coming from a broken home and how many in her Arkansas town never had an opportunity to make something of themselves. She uses her daily affirmations and music as her refuge. Lucy had one of the most memorable lines of the night: "I could be fat, I could be ugly, but the one thing you cannot say is that I cannot sing."



Lucy came out singing her raw, soulful version of Marvin Gaye's "I Heard It Through The Grapevine", but judge Luke Bryan wasn't immediately sold until Lionel Richie challenged Lucy to just stand and sing. A moment was had!

5. Colin Stough

This Mississippi-bred singer is the definition of a small town kid with big dreams. The 18-year-old says a shot in the competition would put his town on the map. He credits his mother for signing him up to audition. Colin gives an amazing rendition of Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

