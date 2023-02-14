'The Chicks' are coming to the KFC Yum! Center

The country artists formally known as "The Dixie Chicks" will be coming to Louisville this summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're still not ready to make nice, the perfect show for you is coming to Louisville this summer.

"The Chicks" will be bringing their 2023 World Tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, July 25, according to a press release.

The country music artists formally known as "The Dixie Chicks" will perform with special guests: Wild Rivers.

The Chicks said, “North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the US and Canada! See you soon.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.; click here if you're interested to attending the show.

Ticket prices range from around $40 to $140 before fees, according to the Ticketmaster website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.