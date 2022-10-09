Kevin Hart bringing his comedy tour 'Reality Check' to Louisville

Event organizers said Hart's previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stand-up comedian, A-list movie star and vegan-restaurant owner Kevin Hart will be bringing his highly anticipated comedy tour 'Reality Check' to Louisville.

Hart kicked off the second leg of his global tour earlier this month. The tour has 70 dates with one of the stops being at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 4.

Acclaimed as one of the 'highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019' by Forbes, Hart is known for his stand-up specials 'Laugh at my Pain', 'Let Me Explain' and 'What Now?' amongst others. In addition, his most well-known roles are in the Jumanji sequels, Ride Along, Central Intelligence and many more.

Event organizers said the Philadelphia native's previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and he sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour. They said Hart recently sold out Crypto.com Arena in May as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

Officials said this event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

Tickets to 'Kevin Hart: Reality Check' are on sale now at the KFC Yum! Center ticket office and online at Ticketmaster.

