Louisville's 'Halloween Parade & Festival' to return after two-year hiatus

The parade is free to the public. The festival has an admission of $5 per person in advance, or $10 per person the day of the show.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Prepare for costumes, live entertainment and Halloween activities!

Spooky season is upon us, and Louisville’s 'Halloween Parade & Festival' is set to return on Saturday, Oct. 29 as part of this year’s six-week Ultimate Halloween Fest.

The festival took a two-year hiatus, due to COVID. This year, it will take place along Broadway and in the Paristown entertainment district from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the parade starting at 6 p.m.

The parade is free to the public. The festival has an admissions fee of $5 per person in advance, or $10 per person the day of the show. Children 2 and under are free.

An admission's ticket includes unlimited play in the Family Fun Zone with assorted inflatables and amusements; full-access to all Jack Daniel's Wicked Garden; entertainment from the Blues Brothers, Soul Circus, Freddy & the Cruegers, The Crashers and other live performances; contests, including the Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest and Pumpkin Derby; and full-access to the Halloween craft vendor zone.

To purchase your admission online, please click here.

Festival goers will be able to delve into a variety of food and refreshments from the Village Market , The Café, The Garden Bar and more.

Following the parade, the Crashers will take the stage in the Party Zone- located in Christy’s Garden- followed by a late-night party that will take place in the Atrium at The Café.

October is national Bullying Prevention Month, so event organizers said proceeds from the festival and parade will aid in their efforts to make the 'Don’t Be A Monster Program,' a nationally recognized bullying prevention program, available to the Kentuckiana community.

This year’s Ultimate Halloween Fest will run from Sept. 1 through Nov. 5.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please click here to apply.

If you are interested in being in the parade, please click here to apply.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.