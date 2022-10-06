Grammy-award winning, country pop duo Dan + Shay to perform in Kentucky

They are best known for their songs "10,000 Hours", "Speechless" and "Tequila". Presale tickets for their show are available now!

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Dan + Shay will be in Kentucky for #OneNightOnly, so you don't want to miss out.

The country pop duo will be performing an intimate acoustic concert series, presented by 98.1 The Bull and Hardees, with special guests Nate Smith and Megan Moroney.

These three artists will perform at the historic Lexington Opera House on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Dan + Shay are a 3x Grammy Award winning artist for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, the first artist to do so 3x consecutively since the creation of the category. In 2021 they won for “10,000 Hours,” in 2020 they won for “Speechless” and in 2019 they won for “Tequila”.

The reigning 3x ACM Awards and 2x CMA Awards Duo of the Year also claimed Best Duo/Group of the Year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards as the only country act in the category and swept their 2020 American Music Awards categories, becoming the first country artist ever to win Collaboration of the Year.

They recently ended their headlining "Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour", which stretched across 30+ dates.

Dan + Shay have achieved eight No. 1 singles at country radio since they joined forces eight years ago. The duo have amassed more than eight billion global career streams.

Pre-Sale tickets are available now on Lexington Opera House's website; the code to use is WBUL.

