2nd Annual Pop-up Beer Gardens to kick off: Music, food, games

Representatives with the event said the Beer Gardens are designed to activate the parks, share updates on capital improvements and bring the community together.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall is here! What better way to celebrate than outside surrounded by the colorful fall leaves and a cold beer in your hand.

Head to Tyler Park this Friday, Oct. 7, for the annual Pop-up Beer Gardens event, hosted by Olmsted Parks Conservancy and sponsored by Kentucky Select Properties.

This event will feature fresh beer from West Sixth Brewing, music, food trucks and lawn games. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair.

Resources and activities will be provided onsite by local organizations.

“Last year’s event at Seneca Park brought together a nice group to enjoy the park and the special activities, and to learn about Olmsted’s work in the community,” Bill Hollander, ninth district councilmember, said. “I’m looking forward to another great day of community building.”

Officials said Olmsted Parks Conservancy’s mission is to restore, enhance and protect Louisville’s Olmsted-designed parks and parkways, connecting nature and neighborhood while strengthening the community’s well-being.

This is the first of three events. The second event will take place on Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. at Seneca Park, and the third event on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. at Shelby Park.

