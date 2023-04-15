WWE Smackdown returns to Louisville this summer

Here's when tickets go on sale.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WWE Friday Night SmackDown is returning to Louisville this summer!

Fans will be able to see their favorite WWE Superstars at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, August 25 at 7:45 p.m.

Some featured superstars that will be in action include Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley, Braun Strowman, The Usos, Gunther and many more.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. The box office is currently open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



According to the KFC Yum! Center's website, tickets will be sold for $23, $33, $43, $54, $69, $79, $99, and $125.

Officials say the WWE talent is subject to change.

For more information about WWE Smackdown, please click here.

