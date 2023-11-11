Pop icon P!nk performing in Louisville this fall; Here's how to get tickets

In honor of releasing her ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, the singer is going on a 14-city tour across the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's time to get the party started Louisville!

In honor of releasing her ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, pop icon P!nk announced her 'TRUSTFALL Tour.'

The 14-city tour kicks off on Oct. 12 and will be making stops at arenas across the U.S. -- including a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 11.

P!nk, also known as Alecia Hart, is known for her songs "Just Give Me a Reason", "Raise Your Glass" and "Try."

The Grammy award-winning singer has sold over 60 million albums equivalents worldwide, she's had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (with four reaching #1) and has sold out arenas across the globe.

I can’t believe this day is finally here!! I have been waiting almost patiently to share my heart and soul with all of you. This album means so much to me it’s silly sauce.https://t.co/DcezEUxaNM pic.twitter.com/cjBXgYk7MA — P!nk (@Pink) February 16, 2023

The renowned singer will be joined alongside rock band GROUPLOVE and DJ/producer KidCutUp throughout her tour dates.

General tickets for her tour will kick off on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Yum! Center's box office and online. Ticket prices range from $59.95 to $349.95.

According to the Yum! Center's website, fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, P!NK carpet entry, a photo op and more.



