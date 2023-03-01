Adam Sandler making stop in Louisville on next leg of comedy tour

Here's when tickets go on sale.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Adam Sandler is making a stop in Louisville on the next leg of his comedy tour!

The critically acclaimed comedian and actor will extend his Adam Sandler LIVE tour with seven additional cities across the U.S., officials say, due to "overwhelming demand."

The next 2023 leg kicks off on April 13 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and includes Sandler's first ever stop at the KFC Yum! Center on April 18.

According to the KFC Yum! Center website, Sandler will be joined by an unnamed "special guest." The show is listed as 16+.

Ticket prices range from $164.50, $134.50, $114.50, $65.50 and $36.50.

Tickets will be available starting with Live Nation presale beginning Thursday, March 2 at noon. The general on sale for Adam Sandler LIVE will start Friday, March 3 at noon online and at the KFC Yum! Center box office.

