Louisville Zoo announces return of their lantern festival

Guests will be able to see "sights from around the world" on this 1.4 mile excursion through the zoo.

Guests will be able to see "sights from around the world" on this 1.4 mile excursion through the zoo. According to the press release, notable landmarks, vegetation and animals from North and South America, Africa, Europe, Australia and Asia will be highlighted in six different zones.

Zoo officials say guests will experience "hand-crafted, illuminated art displays" made of silk-covered, metal frames and LED lightbulbs as they walk through the excursion. The event will feature over 50,000 LED lightbulbs, 18 interactive displays, 8 animated lanterns and 10 light changing pieces.

Some notable lantern highlights include a walk-through cobra corridor, panda mountain, the Chinese Palace, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and many more.

The press release states that the experience will feature live cultural performances such as Chinese folk dances, acrobatics, etc. In addition, there will be handcrafted goods available for purchase along with snacks and cocktails.

The festival is a rain or shine event and will be held at 6:30 - 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday nights from March 10 - May 21 and nightly from March 30 - April 9.

From March 10 - March 31, early bird pricing for general admission is $20 and Louisville Zoo members receive a $17 discounted admission. Children 2 and under will get in for free and don't require a ticket.

After March 31, general admission is $22 and Louisville Zoo members receive a $19 discounted admission. Children 2 and under still get in for free and don't require a ticket.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 1 on Louisville Zoo's website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.