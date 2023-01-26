'Napoleon Dynamite' actors coming to Louisville

GOSH! Find out how you can get tickets to see the show.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're still saying "you gonna eat your tots?" and "I caught you a delicious bass", the perfect show for you is coming to Louisville this February.

"Napoleon Dynamite Live" will feature fan-favorite cast members: Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

Fans will be able to relive one of the most quoted movies of all time at the

Louisville Memorial Auditorium on Feb. 4 at 8:30 p.m.

This unique event will include a full screening of the hilarious cult-classic: Napoleon Dynamite, followed by a lively, moderated discussion with three actors from the movie.

Napoleon Dynamite Live tickets range in price from $29 to $128 before fees; the show is all ages but recommended for those 17 and older.

If you're interested in buying tickets for the show, reliving the indie movie released almost 20 years ago, click here.

