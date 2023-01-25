Southern Indiana business plays role in 'Elvis' Oscar nomination

A lifelong Elvis fan, Butch Polston's work was featured in the film 'Elvis,' which is now nominated for Best Costume Design.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — At B&K Enterprises in southern Indiana, Butch Polston and his team have been crafting custom Elvis-inspired costumes for years. Now, their work is getting a nod from Hollywood.

Polston created about 30 costumes for the film Elvis starring Austin Butler, which is now up for Best Costume Design under designer Catherine Martin.

"When you’re hired by a woman who is a four time Academy-winning designer, I mean geez, that’s incredible," he said.

Admittedly, Polston said he's not a "Hollywood guy." His focus, as a lifelong Elvis fan, is more on keeping the King's legacy alive.

But he said the film's nomination still makes him proud.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity, but just because you get that opportunity doesn’t mean you’re going to get credit and praise for it," Polston said. "I’m also incredibly proud of the 30 other projects we’ve done, plus the twenty some movies and all these tribute artists."

Polston's now decades-old business blossomed from a love for Elvis. He initially just wanted to track down a suit for himself.

With a blessing from the original creators of Elvis' costumes, he got involved on the business end, crafting jumpsuits for everyone from impersonators to movie stars.

"We became the next generation that they entrusted to pass on their legacy," he said.

Polston said B&K created about 30 pieces in total for Elvis, representing hundreds of hours of hard work by his team.

"It took as long for us to do those 30 some odd costumes than it did to shoot a good bit of the movie," he said.

Polston said he just finished working on another film, directed by Sofia Coppola, about Priscilla Presley.

And as always, there are plenty of other clients, including a new generation inspired by Elvis' life and music.

"I'm doing stuff now for kids that weren't even born, they're young enough now to be my great-grandchildren some of them," Polston said. "His legacy is going to live forever, but as far as what's next for us, only time will tell."

Polston said he'll be watching on Oscar night and wishes the best for the Elvis costume designer and their team.

