'Bluey' live stage show coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all parents! Bluey's live stage show tour is coming to Louisville this September.

"Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show" will shake up the Derby City during four performances at The Kentucky Center from Sept. 15 to 17, according to a press release.

BLUEY LIVE SHOW PERFORMANCE TIMES

Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 at noon

Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17 at noon

The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series is taking the show on the road after a successful tour in Australia, according to Rosemary Myers, Windmill Theatre Co. Director.

“We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America,” Myers said.

Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli will embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S., featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets.

Based on a new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Tickets for the Louisville performances go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Click here if you're interested in buying tickets.

