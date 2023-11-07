Butchertown's newest restaurant reveals new art exhibit on passage of time

"Decade" will pride itself on more than just fine dining.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new Butchertown restaurant is now priding itself on more than just dinners and cocktails.

"It's a collaboration. The food is art," Amy King said. King is the curator of a brand-new Louisville art exhibit.

Decade, located on East Washington Street, revealed a new art space called "Continuum: Exploring the Boundaries of Time and Space."

"The exhibition is meant to be light. It's in a non-gallery space, not in a museum or an institution, so we want it to be conversational," King said. "We want it to be open, we want it to be accessible to the public."

King told WHAS11 that Decade's owners based the restaurant's name on time and the passage of time, which she thought was perfect for showcasing the new exhibit.

"I thought it was a wonderful theme to exhibit artwork, especially post-pandemic, we've all been focused on time -- as if in slow motion or fast forward. We're not sure, everyone's had a different experience," King said.

The exhibition will feature 14 artists, 12 from Louisville and two from Chicago. King says the exhibit will rotate about every four months.

