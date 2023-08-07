New mural unveiled in Hazelwood neighborhood from Louisville artist

The piece, called Fruits of Labor, is a concept that symbolizes the rewards of hard work, dedication and perseverance.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new mural was unveiled in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Saturday that celebrates the culture of hard work the community shares.

Local artist Jaylin Stewart reveiled the new piece at the Save-A-Lot located on Taylor Boulevard.

According to a press release, the project was an outcome of the Center for Neighborhoods’ program Producing Art in Neighborhoods Together (P.A.I.N.T.) which brings community members and artists together to discuss what this new piece of public art could be and implements that vision.

The piece, called "Fruits of Labor", is a concept that symbolizes the rewards of hard work, dedication and perseverance -- something that Stewart said is intertwined into the fabric of the South Side of Louisville.

"In the context of art, 'Fruits of Labor' encapsulates the idea that the creative process, fueled by passion and tireless effort, yields meaningful and beautiful outcomes," Stewart's statement reads. "Artists pour their heart and soul into their work, investing countless hours and relentless determination to bring their visions to life. The mural itself becomes a testament to this journey."

This work was funded by the Southwest Dream Team and sponsored by the Green Heart Project, Fund for the Arts, Metro Council Districts 15 and 21, Benchmark Physical Therapy, Louisville Metro Government’s Office of Arts and Creative Industries, the Green Heart Project and UofL Health at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

