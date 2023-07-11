150 colorful horse statues to be displayed across Kentuckiana next summer

Gallopalooza is back! The public art beautification project promotes creative expression, storytelling and a sense of belonging in Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Driving through Louisville, you've probably noticed quite a few brightly-colored horse statues placed outside of businesses and on street corners.

Those horses are part of a city-wide beautification project called Gallopalooza.

Gallopalooza is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and with the 150th Kentucky Derby growing closer, Churchill Downs has partnered with the Brightside Foundation for this year's project.

On Tuesday, officials announced the world-renowned racetrack has sponsored the creation of 150 full-scale horse statues to be displayed throughout Kentuckiana next summer.

The statues will be on display from April through October 2024.

“This community plays such a vital role in the success of the Kentucky Derby,” Churchill Downs spokesperson Tony Abeln said. "Gallopalooza, like the Derby, has become an incredibly valuable tradition."

Call for artists, sponsors

Kentuckiana businesses, nonprofits and individuals can sponsor a statue to be created from a pool of submitted designs -- or have an artist create their own design for their horse -- for a tax-deductible donation.

Brightside Director Michelle Black White said the public art project has not only lifted the community's spirits but it's also raised more than $1.4 million for Brightside and other Kentuckiana non-profits.

After the display period ends in October 2024, sponsors can choose to pay another donation to keep their colorful horse. Any remaining horses will be auctioned off.

Proceeds from the auction and sponsors go towards supporting the Brightside Foundation's "green and clean activities that beautify and foster pride through volunteerism, planting efforts, sustainability and education."

For more information on how to sponsor or submit a design, click here.

