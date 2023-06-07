New restaurant with familiar ownership opens at former Butchertown Grocery spot

"Decade" will be serving up New American dishes with Italian and French influences.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new restaurant run by familiar owners is now open in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood.

"Decade" restaurant is up and running in the building Butchertown Grocery used to be on East Washington Street.

The owners of Decade previously ran "Decca", which closed in 2022.

Chad Sheffield, Matt Johnson and Andy Myers are taking the reins as co-owners of Decade, with Johnson and Myers also leading the kitchen as co-executive chefs.

“I was involved with Decca from the beginning, and meeting Matt and Andy inspired me to want to reincarnate Decca with this new project," Sheffield said. "The respect and admiration I have for this group is as strong as it’s ever been since being in this business.”

Sheffield was one of Decca’s owners for the last 12 years, Johnson previously served as chef de cuisine at bar Vetti, sous chef at Proof on Main, and chef de cuisine at Decca, and Myers was the chef for Gralehaus and The Holy Grale before he led Decca's kitchen as executive chef from 2021-2022.

“After working in the kitchen at Decca, I’m thrilled to be able to continue working alongside some of my favorite people in the world,” Myers said. “Finding a partner in Matt has been such a gift; our styles compliment one another, and we look at food in a similar way – by letting high-quality ingredients shine through good execution and simplicity on the plate.”

The menu will center around New American cuisine with Italian and French influences with a focus on using seasonal ingredients. There's also a thoughtfully crafted cocktail selection as well as nonalcoholic cocktails, wine and beer.

In addition to food & beverage, the owners said they envision Decade to be a hub for music, art, community outreach and culture.

While the restaurant will operate on the first floor, the second floor will be a private event space called B-Side, offering a flexible venue for wedding receptions, music, film and more.

The name “Decade” was inspired by the owners’ obsession with the importance of time, especially in light of the pandemic. The owners said they wanted a restaurant where guests would be able to seize the moment, be present and enjoy time with the people they love.

“Decca was about a feeling – we had the right elements in the place and the right people involved, and that is something we are carrying over with Decade with the quality, hospitality, culture, and environment we’re creating,” Sheffield said.

You can make restaurant reservations at Decade online or by calling them at (502) 749-0010.

