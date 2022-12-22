Kentucky officials address latest details on incoming winter storm

"This will be the coldest weather we've experienced in 30 years or so," Mayor Greg Fischer said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer held a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss the latest details about the incoming winter storm, as well as how Metro Government is working to keep the community safe.

This comes after Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

Weather officials say that beginning on Thursday evening, Kentucky will be under a "Winter Weather Advisory" and a "Windchill Warning."

Officials expect a flash freeze followed by an erratically sharp drop in temperatures and then wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph. They added that late Thursday evening and early Friday morning this will lead to temperatures with below zero windchills that'll last throughout the weekend.

Weather officials say that Friday will be the city's "most intense" day in terms of rapidly falling temperatures and high winds.

"It looks like we have a very serious round of weather coming toward us, and potentially very dangerous," Fischer said. "This will be the coldest weather we've experienced in 30 years or so."

The mayor says that the state has been in close contact with Kentucky's Emergency Management Team.

John Gordon, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service, says people are not overhyping this winter storm. He says there is a 100% chance that the arctic express will come on Thursday night.

Gordon says Kentucky is looking at getting 1 to 3 inches of snow across the state, with 1 being on the low end and 3 being on the high end. However, he says snow will not be the star of the storm, rather the frigid temperatures. He stressed that it will get "dangerously cold."

Gordon added that the city will be at below zero windchills until Sunday morning and he is "highly confident" the area won't be above freezing until Tuesday afternoon.

He says we won't have sleet or freezing rain, but we will just go from rain to snow from east to west Thursday night. The transition to snow will be quick. Gordon added that the flash freeze component is prevalent for bridges, overpasses and places that don't drain.

"If you're out there too long, beyond 30 minutes, you are in danger of getting hypothermia. Please take care of yourselves. This is the real deal," he said.

Gordon is stressing that people cover exposed skin and wear multiple layers, if they must go outside, to help protect themselves from frostbite.

Officials are advising people to fill up their gas tanks, check their windshield wipers and stock up on groceries before Thursday night in preparation of the storm. Fischer is encouraging people to stay indoors, if you can, after this.

Weather officials say that all of the upcoming winter weather could create slick and dangerous roadways, as well as potentially down trees, power outages and more.

In terms of travel, Fischer says the Muhammad Ali International Airport has made preparations, doing what they can to ensure runways are safe and open for incoming and outgoing flights.

As for the streets, the mayor explained that the city's snow team will be working around the clock to treat the roads as best as possible for those who are traveling for work or the holidays.

For the houseless community or those in need of shelter, please click here for more information.

Visit SnowKY.KY.gov for travel resources including traffic information, priority route maps and winter safety tips. In addition, download the free WAZE app or visit GoKy.KY.gov to check traffic conditions before traveling.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.