How is Metro Louisville preparing for the winter weather?

From public roads to private homes, Kentuckians have concerns and success as they prepare for freezing temperatures leading into the Christmas holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People across Kentuckiana are preparing for the cold weather looming. Here's how the Louisville Metro is preparing for the temps to drop.

Preparing the roads

"We've been prepping every day," Public Works Crew Leader Frank Thomas told WHAS11 News. "Going out doing routes, checking spreaders, greasing, and everything to get ready for this winter."

On Tuesday night, Thomas and his crew got salt spreaders and plows back on their trucks. Though the cold is the main concern, he said they'll be ready for anything.

To view street conditions and snow routes, click here.

Warming center preparations

Operation White Flag will go into effect when the temperature or wind chill is below 35 degrees. With that in mind, select shelters in Louisville are preparing to take in vulnerable populations.

The participating Operation White Flag shelters include:

Wayside Christian Mission (accepts cats and dogs), 432 E. Jefferson St., 502/742-7019

St. Vincent de Paul (for men only), 1034 S. Jackson St., 502/584-2480 ext. 241

The Salvation Army (day shelter only), 911 S. Brook St., 502/671-4904

To locate the nearest shelter and to reserve a bed, residents also can call the Coordinated Shelter Access (CSA) line at (502) 637-2337.

If the CSA line is closed (open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.), contact the shelter directly.

The night shelters include:

Pipe preparation

The Louisville Water Company said they prep year-round. However, a spokesperson highlighted the things residents can do to minimize their impact at home.

Wrap exposed pipes with insulating material. You can purchase these materials from a hardware store.

If your home has a crawl space, cover the outside vents to prevent winter winds from freezing the pipes.

If your house has a slab foundation, close the garage door. Some water pipes are located under concrete floors in the garage.

During extreme cold weather, it’s a good idea to run a small, steady stream of water from a cold-water faucet in an area of the home where pipes are exposed or have frozen in the past. The water flow will help prevent the water from freezing. Also, open cabinet doors to allow heat to surround the pipes.

Incase of a water main break or another emergency, a crew will be on standby over the holiday weekend.

Preparing for the sticker shock of heating

WHAS11 News received numerous complaints about increased prices on bills from LG&E.

Charles Reinert said his bill went up $400 in one month. "You could have a really nice Christmas with 400 dollars, you know? Instead, that money is going to LG&E," he said.

The utility recommends the following ways to prep your home and minimize your use of energy.

Drop the temp – Lower your thermostat two degrees to save energy during the colder months. Even better, consider installing a programmable thermostat.

– Lower your thermostat two degrees to save energy during the colder months. Even better, consider installing a programmable thermostat. Invite the sun – Let Mother Nature help warm your home for free. Open blinds, curtains and drapes during the day to take advantage of the sun’s rays.

– Let Mother Nature help warm your home for free. Open blinds, curtains and drapes during the day to take advantage of the sun’s rays. Seal the leaks – Break out the caulk gun and fill in those areas around doors and windows where the cold air can sneak in.

– Break out the caulk gun and fill in those areas around doors and windows where the cold air can sneak in. Prepare the system – Make sure your furnace or heat pump is ready for the work to come. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for replacing the filter. You may also want to consider having a professional technician give your system a thorough checkup.

– Make sure your furnace or heat pump is ready for the work to come. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for replacing the filter. You may also want to consider having a professional technician give your system a thorough checkup. Kill the chill – Get cozy and throw on a sweater and some warm socks. An extra blanket on the bed may feel nice, too.

A spokesperson for the utility emphasized those who don't feel they'll be able to manage their bill should reach out to LG&E immediately.

How are hardware stores handling shoppers?

Hardware stores in the metro have already seen [ep]; coming in for last-minute winter supplies.

At Oscar's Crescent Hill Hardware, customers came through all day Tuesday.

"Yes, all day," Alex Fritton told WHAS11 News. "Its been 'I need salt' -- we even sold some shovels. Sold a sled this morning."

Fritton said the real rush comes after customers get their first taste of winter weather. That's when people will decide to seal their windows or buy their salt and shovels.

Even then, he said, supply has not been an issue.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.