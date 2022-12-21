Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of incoming winter storm

"After midday Thursday, don't travel unless you have to -- unless you're an essential employee," the governor said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, ahead of the winter storm that is making its way toward Kentucky.

The governor said that he's "highly confident" travel will be impacted later this week, but people should be okay if they arrive at their destination by midday Thursday.

"After midday Thursday, don't travel unless you have to -- unless you're an essential employee. Traveling will be very difficult on Friday and certainly late Thursday night as well," Beshear said. "One of our biggest concerns is a flash freeze. That's when temperatures drop very, very, very quickly and any rain or snow that is there turns to ice. And with our temperatures, it will be very difficult to thaw that ice."

Temperatures may stay below freezing through Christmas and into early next week. Officials say the front is expected to produce wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph on Friday and wind chills could reach -10 to -26 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday.

Beshear said that this weather is going to be dangerous. He urged the public to be aware and stay inside as much as possible.

"We have time, and you have time. Time to prepare. Time to know that you need to be weather aware," Beshear said. "We've been through too many natural disasters. We've been through too much, and we've lost far too many people. So, everybody, let's be prepared for this."

The governor signed an order to prevent price gouging of key items people need to stay safe. People can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

Beshear also advised the public to start making a list of people to check on. He said he wants the public to think about people they surround themselves with, call them and make sure they are okay.

Kentucky State Parks will be open as backup warming centers, but officials encouraged people in need to go to county warming centers first. Beshear said that each county will have at least one.

The state parks are prepared to offer emergency shelter, officials say, at Jenny Wiley or Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park for those who currently reside in travel trailers.

Jeremy Slinker, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, warned people to keep their skin covered to protect themselves from getting frostbite and hypothermia, due to how cold the windchill will get/for people that might not have a warm shelter.

Slinker urged everyone to make sure they are bringing their animals inside and out of the cold.

"It's going to be really cold. Dangerously cold. Cold enough to give people frostbite very quickly. Cold enough to be dangerous for your animals, so take care of yourself, take care of each other and take care of your families," Beshear said.

Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said because of rain throughout the day on Thursday, crews will not be able to salt or brine the roads ahead of time. As a result, roads will get icy quickly when the storm hits.

"It's really challenging for (drivers to do) anything except being prepared and avoid driving," Gray said.

There were many smiles around the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Wednesday, as people knew they were missing the major storm.

"Phew, it was a big sigh of relief," Natalie Andrews said, who lives in Phoenix now but returned home to Louisville to see her family.

"Made it, no delays, I feel bad for everyone that's traveling tomorrow," Andrews said.

The airport is going to start Thursday and Friday the same way it starts every day, attempting to land planes in a normal fashion. The airport is responsible for keeping runways clear, but each airline is in charge of de-icing its own planes and deciding whether or not to cancel a flight.

"That's 100% an airline or cargo carrier decision," Natalie Chaudoin said, spokesperson for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

"Our crews are out prepping their equipment, checking on things now, making sure they're ready to go, and getting their plan in place," Chaudoin said about runway and snow-clearing operations.

Visit SnowKY.KY.gov for travel resources including traffic information, priority route maps and winter safety tips. In addition, download the free WAZE app or visit GoKy.KY.gov to check traffic conditions before traveling.

Beshear will give another weather briefing on Thursday, during his regular Team Kentucky update.

