Bellamy Apartments donates used furnishings to eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellamy Apartment complex is set for renovation and the used furniture is being donated to those impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding over the summer.

Load after load, the furniture that was once part of the housing at the Bellamy will continue to be put to good use.

Brent Bowden said the furniture would otherwise be discarded.

"We're moving them out because the construction company thought we have people in the state here who need those things," Bowden said.

Everything from appliances, bedding and chairs from nearly 200 units are being sent to multiple counties in eastern Kentucky. Brandon Schadt jumped in to volunteer after he saw a post on neighborhood app, Nextdoor.

"It seemed really senseless for all of this usable material to end up in a landfill," Schadt said.

It's been months since people have lived here and the building is preparing for renovations.

Congleton-Hacker company is working with Together for Hope to get the furniture to people who need it and Bowden has been working hard to gather volunteers.

"It's going to take a little while to get all of these things out of here so having someone here onsite and recruiting volunteers and that sort of thing," he said.

The inspiration behind this act of generosity is what's keeping Schadt motivated.

"I'm happy to help bring it to the curb and get it on a semi," he said.

The loading is expected to take several weeks as crews work to go through all of the units.

"As soon as this trailer is full they'll come and get it and they'll bring us an empty one and we will keep things moving that way," Bowden said.

Although this task requires a lot of time and strength this is something Schadt looks forward to. But most importantly, it's about the act of kindness and being a resource to those in need.

"We do what we can to help people that we don't even know we just know they're in need," Schadt said.

Together for Hope is still looking for volunteers and any packing materials to help with loading.

