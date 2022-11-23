'Santa will still be coming'; Kentucky toy drive seeks donations for families impacted by floods

Here's how you can bring some Christmas cheer this holiday season.

KENTUCKY, USA — This holiday season, Kentuckians are coming together to help bring some Christmas cheer to families impacted by heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky earlier this summer.

Similar to last year, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are starting a new toy drive just in time for Christmas.

"I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year," the First Lady said. "Santa will still be coming to visit them."

Gifts can be mailed to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, where they will be sorted and organized with the help of Santa and his elves, the governor said in a press release.

The park's address is 75 Theatre Court, Prestonsburg, KY, 41653

More than 70,000 toys were donated to last year's toy drive for families impacted by deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky.

"It was so special to see the children of western Kentucky smile after all they had been through," Gov. Beshear said. "And now, our hope is that we can see those same smiles on the faces of our eastern Kentucky kids."

First Lady Beshear said she hopes the community "can lead with love once again."

"Together, we can make sure the children of eastern Kentucky feel our support," she said. "So please join us, and let's make sure these kids have a great Christmas."

The deadline to donate is Wednesday, Dec. 14.

