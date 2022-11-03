Here's why Kentuckiana mornings have been so foggy lately

The longer nights and cool temperatures combined with sufficient moisture and light wind at the surface are all ingredients for fog to develop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've stepped out the door lately while its still early in the morning, there's a good chance fog was obstructing your view.

Morning commutes can be hectic, especially when visibility is less than ideal.

A couple tips to keep your drive go smoothly are using your low-beam headlights and taking it slow; make sure to leave space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

A lot changes with our weather throughout the month of November, the days get shorter and our temperatures begin on a downward spiral.

For instance, the sun set on Thursday at 6:41 p.m. and didn't rise until 8:10 a.m. Friday. That's nearly 13 and a half hours of darkness.

The longer nights and cool temperatures combined with sufficient moisture and light wind at the surface are all ingredients for fog to develop. Thankfully, fog in the Ohio Valley usually lifts in a matter of hours.

With daylight saving time ending this Sunday, the sun will be shining through the fog an hour earlier. Despite it getting brighter sooner, there will be less overall daylight and more time for temperatures to drop overnight.

With all of the ingredients present, foggy mornings are quite frequent this time of year. Low-lying areas are more prone to see fog develop. Cold air is denser than warm air and sinks down the valleys to aid in creating the fog.

Check out these photos of foggy areas in Kentuckiana from WHAS11 News viewers:

