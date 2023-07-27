'Please be safe': Louisville mayor, city leaders urge caution during extreme heat wave

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures into the high-90s and high humidity on Thursday through Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg and city leaders warned the community of the dangers of rising temperatures.

Greenberg urged residents to protect themselves and their loved ones from heat-related illnesses.

"We're going to do all we can to prevent heat-related illness, including expanding cooling options, distributing water to those at risk of dehydration and making sure our Metro Government workers are staying safe. But we also need to make sure as many people as possible know how to keep themselves, their families and their neighbors safe," Greenberg said.

According to a press release, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts temperatures into the high-90s and high humidity on Thursday through Saturday. This means that heat index values will exceed 100 degrees, which will possibly trigger heat-related illnesses.

Officials said the groups at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses include elderly people or people with chronic illnesses.

"We are always concerned about summer heat," John Gordon, Meteorologist-in-Charge at NWS Louisville, said. "It is extremely important for everyone, especially those working outside for long periods of time, to remember to take breaks, stay hydrated, and find shade whenever possible."

The press release states the best way to prevent heat-related illness is to stay in cool shaded areas, stay hydrated and to take multiple breaks when doing any physical activity.

Some risks associated with extreme heat include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat/sun stroke symptoms. Officials advise that if heat risks do occur, cool your body as soon as possible and call 911 if you experience symptoms of heat stroke.

Metro Government has cooling centers scattered throughout Louisville for anyone who may need them. They will all be operating during their normal business hours.

The cooling centers include:

Neighborhood places - There are eight locations throughout Louisville. To find the nearest location, call Metro311 or (502) 574-5000.

Community centers - Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation's 14 community centers throughout the city will be open as cooling centers during regular operating hours. Some will even be serving free meals to children 18 and under. To see a full list of the Kid Café sites, please click here.

Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) - There are 17 LFPL sites open during regular hours. Click here for the list.

Senior nutrition sites - The Louisville Metro Senior Nutrition Program has 14 locations for seniors 60 and older, and also provides lunch. Click here to see a full list.

For the anyone seeking shelter, Operation White Flag is a program that makes sure the houseless community can find shelter during severe weather. A white flag will fly outside each participating shelter.

Officials said Operation White Flag goes into effect when the temperature or heat index reaches 95 degrees or higher.

Some of the shelters include Wayside Christian Mission and Salvation Army Center.

When Operation White Flag is in effect, TARC waives fares for people needing transportation to one of the shelters.

“We want Louisville to be a safe, strong and healthy city, and that starts with looking out for ourselves and our neighbors during times of danger,” Greenberg said. “Please be safe, and let’s remember to take care of each other.”

