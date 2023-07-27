Louisvillians aren't letting scorching temperatures ruin their fun

The blazing heat didn't stop concert-goers from attending Waterfront Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisvillians are not letting these scorching temperatures ruin their fun, they're doing everything they can to safely enjoy outdoor activities while avoiding heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"Free music under a tree, so we're in the shade a little bit," concert goer James O'Bannon said.

WFPK staff said they're prepared for the hot temperatures.

"We got plenty of hydration stations here and we got about 30% of our space is shaded," John Grantz with WFPK said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s alone this week with the heat index over 100 for a prolonged period of time.

Jefferson County Public Schools have canceled all outdoor athletic activities for Thursday afternoon.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling crews are hitting the streets earlier to pick up trash before it gets really hot.

However, Waterfront Park attendees are trying their best to beat the heat.

"It's a little hot, the breeze helps a little bit, staying hydrated, drinking a lot of water; it was full mostly when I started it's half empty now," Phillip Harter said.

O'Bannon and his wife Luann Davis packed plenty of cold water.

They're just happy they picked a perfect spot on the lawn.

"We're pretty comfortable but we got here early enough to get under a shade tree so that's really going to help," O'Bannon said.

A Norton Healthcare doctor said it's important to not stay out in the heat too long.

"Definitely be more cautious and take breaks under the shade and make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day even if you don't feel thirsty; it's good to take sips of your Gatorade, your water or fresh fruit," Dr. Steven Patton said.

Overall the heat and humidity caused some to delay their fitness activities.

"It's going to be a hundred degrees so in the evening it's probably going to be 80 and nice and enjoyable and I guess enjoy outside then," Harter said.

Cars can turn deadly in minutes in this kind of heat. There have been tragedies in the past where parents and caregivers have forgotten that infants and small children are sitting in the backseat.

