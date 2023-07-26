Staying safe during heat waves; What you need to know

For those with real small children, it's important to be mindful of their symptoms because they may not be able to communicate exactly how they're feeling.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the heat here to stay, a Heat Advisory will be in effect in Kentuckiana starting Thursday morning through Friday evening.

So how do you stay safe during a heat wave?

Staying out of the sun and in air conditioning, and drinking lots of water are some of the important things to remember over the next couple of days.

If you do have to be outside, here are some of the signs your body might be getting too hot.

If you are getting too hot, you might get brain fog or a headache. Your heart might also start to race and you might start breathing rapidly.

If you start to feel dizzy, nauseous or even lose consciousness, that's the time to call 911.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, older adults' bodies aren't quite as flexible to adjusting to sudden increases in temperature like a heat wave.

They're also more likely to be taking medications that impact the body's ability to control its temperature.

As for children, Norton Healthcare said they're at greater risk of overheating due to key differences in the physical make-up of their bodies as opposed to a full-grown adult.

"The younger generation, they don't have, they haven't developed those thermal regulations yet," Dr. Steven Patton said.

And for those with real small children, it's important to be mindful of their symptoms because they may not be able to communicate exactly how they're feeling. In many cases, they may just act more fussy and irritable.

If you are outside, staying safe from UV radiation is important too.

UV radiation can cause several health problems, including skin cancer, cataracts, immune system suppression, premature aging and skin damage.

So don't be afraid of putting on that sunscreen and staying in the shade.

