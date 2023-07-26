Shively Police: Two drivers die in fatal collision on Watterson Expressway

Two people were killed in a crash on a major highway on Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Shively Police Department responded to a collision on I-264 West near the Dixie Highway exit, according to a news release.

Officers on scene found two vehicles involved in the collision. The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say there was nobody else in either of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Currently, officials say they don't know the cause and other facts of the collision. As of Wednesday morning, the names of the victims haven't been released.

A big stretch of I-264 West near mile marker 6.4 was blocked off for several hours due to the deadly crash.

