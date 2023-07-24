Caregiver, substitute teacher needs help finding stolen Hyundai Elantra

"I was literally hyperventilating, somebody came on to our property while we were asleep and stole our car."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been a trend for over a year now; Kias and Hyundais are being stolen across Kentuckaina or found with ruined key ignitions.

Carlitha Graham of south Louisville is in a bind. She's taking care of her 88-year old grandmother who has dementia and now her only means of transportation is gone.

"I was literally hyperventilating, somebody came on to our property while we were asleep and stole our car," she said.

Her 9-year-old niece is expected to start school in just weeks and now her 2014 Hyundai Elantra has been stolen.

Graham is left stranded, walking to and from stores in all kinds of terrible weather.

"That's the only vehicle I have I own that car outright," she said.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) has recorded a record number of Kias and Hyundai's being stolen. LMPD said almost 10 cars are stolen a day.

Graham is blaming the recent TikTok challenge trend for persuading thieves to steal vehicles.

"'Hyundai Theft Game' and it's absolutely not a game but it's still up, there are several videos showing how to steal a car," said Graham.

Graham's Hyundai Elantra is special to her. It's a car her daughter bought for her two years ago but she has a message for the thief or thieves who stole her car.

"Just bring it back even if you don't feel comfortable enough bringing it back to my driveway, take it somewhere dump it but bring it back," Graham said.

At the end of the day, she hopes she gets her car back and for her story to help put an end to these stolen vehicles.

"If I can help to bring awareness to this TikTok trend, hopefully they will take it down and this doesn't have to happen to another family," Graham said.

For now, she asks the public to look out for her 2014 gray Hyundai Elantra.

If anyone sees her car she can be contacted by email at Carlitha6880@gmail.com and cashapp $MsCarliT8.

