LMPD: Two-vehicle crash on St. Andrews Road leaves man dead, 2 injured

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a motor vehicle collision in the 7400 block of St. Andrews Church Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead Friday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a motor vehicle collision in the 7400 block of St. Andrews Church Road around 12:30 p.m.

Officers said a SUV driven by a woman, whose identity remains unknown, was traveling southbound when for some "unknown reason" she crossed over the centerline and hit a midsize passenger van who was traveling northbound with 2 adult occupants head-on.

The driver of the SUV was taken by EMS to UofL Hospital where she's in serious condition.

The driver of the passenger van, a man whose identity remains unknown, was taken by EMS to UL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The adult passenger in the van was taken by EMS to UofL Hospital, where their injuries are "serious" but LMPD says they are expected to survive.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.