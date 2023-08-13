KSP investigating after crash on Bardstown Road kills 1

Nicholas Carr, 29, was driving a motorcycle on Bardstown Road at a high speed when he lost control and ran off the road before hitting a concrete culvert, KSP said.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a deadly single-vehicle collision in Elizabethtown on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, KSP Post 4 received a call in relation to a motorcycle traveling at a high speed eastbound on Bardstown Road near the city limits.

Officers said shortly after that call they received a call from the Elizabethtown Police Department stating the motorcycle had crashed into a concrete culvert near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Botto Avenue.

KSP said their preliminary investigations shows that Nicholas Carr, 29, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Bardstown Road at a high speed when he lost control and ran off the road before hitting the concrete culvert.

According to a news release, roughly 30 minutes before the crash, a motorist on I-65 had called KSP Post 4 about a motorcycle heading north on I-65 speeding and driving in a "reckless manner."

Authorities said a Post 4 trooper did see Carr but, due to high speeds, he was soon lost.

Carr was pronounced dead on the scene.

