All lanes clear after crash on I-65 North near Eastern Parkway

Around 5 a.m., officials blocked off a major Louisville interstate due to a crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes of I-65 North near Eastern Parkway are now open after an early morning crash.

Around 5 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash. Al lanes of the major Louisville interstate were closed for about an hour.

Since then, officials have opened up all lanes.

It is unclear if there were any injuries reported due to the crash.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

