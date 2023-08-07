Three arrested in string of Kia, Hyundai thefts in Pleasure Ridge Park area

Police said the suspects were "part of a known gang that specializes in stealing, dismantling Kias and Hyundais."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Louisville residents were arrested over the weekend for allegedly being part of a crime organization that repeatedly steals and dismantles Kia and Hyundai vehicles in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.

Christina McNaughton, Joseph Turner and Trevon Moss are all charged with receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000, and engaging in organized crime. Moss is also charged with traffic violations.

According to an arrest citation, a Louisville Metro Police helicopter was flying and noticed a vehicle that came back as stolen. Officers in patrol cars followed the vehicle to the 5100 block of Stewart Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park area. There they watched Moss get out, shake hands with the residents at the location and then run inside when he saw police.

All three suspects were in the car that arrived at Stewart Drive. Turner and McNaughton apparently surrendered without incident, while Moss "was apprehended once he surrendered after a stand off."

The citation goes on to say "Co def 1 (Moss) as well as members of the household are part of a known gang that specializes in stealing, dismantling Kias and Hyundais in the area."

It also says that officers recovered other stolen vehicles on the property, as well as two vehicles that were actively being dismantled.

Last month, LMPD said roughly 2,000 Kia and Hyundai vehicles had been stolen this year in the city. A viral TikTok video showing people how to steal these vehicles using a USB cable led to a spike nationwide.