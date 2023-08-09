Crash on I-64 West blocking all lanes near English Station Road

A three-vehicle crash on a Louisville interstate is blocking all lanes of traffic on Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A three-vehicle crash on I-64 West near English Station Road has all lanes closed on Wednesday morning.

It appears two work vans and a car collided on the Louisville interstate at around 8 a.m.

There are firefighters and police officers currently on scene.

It is unclear if there are any injuries caused by the crash or when the road will open back up.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

