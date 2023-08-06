All I-265 West lanes blocked due to injury accident near Manslick Road

A car crash has blocked off an interstate near Outer Loop on Sunday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder are currently blocked off due to an injury crash near Manslick Road.

Crews are currently at the scene. It is unclear if there are any fatalities or the extent of the injury or injuries caused by the accident.

TRIMARC is estimating it will take one hour to reopen I-265 in the area of the crash.

We will update this story with more information.

