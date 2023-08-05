x
Crime

Police: Body found inside car in southern Indiana parking lot

There is an active death investigation after police found a body in a car in a New Albany parking lot.
Credit: Jake Cannon - WHAS

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany police are investigating after a body was found in a parked car in a parking lot in southern Indiana.

The body was found in the parking lot located at 400 State Street near Bicentennial Park, according to NAPD Chief of Police Todd Bailey.

As of Saturday afternoon, the cause of death, gender and identity of the deceased person found is unknown.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

