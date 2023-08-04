Hero son: Clarksville boy honored for saving his mother's life during a late-night emergency

Carter Sparks woke up in the middle of the night only to find his mother experiencing a serious medical emergency. Police say his actions may have saved her life.

CLARKSVILLE, Indiana — A young boy in southern Indiana is being honored for his heroic actions that ended up saving his mother's life.

Carter Sparks was woken up around 1 a.m. and saw his mother was experiencing a medical emergency, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

"Carter was able to stay calm and call 911 for medical assistance from EMS," authorities said in a social media post.

Police said due to the nature of the medical emergency, "had Carter not called, his mother may not have survived."

On Friday, Clarksville Chief of Police Mark Palmer presented Carter with the "Life Saving Award." He also received a challenge coin from Police Commissioner Lester Allen.

Carter's family was also able to be there to see the young man receive his award.

