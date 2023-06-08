ISP: Kentucky woman killed in Indiana crash involving a fire truck

The driver of the fire truck was driving on the wrong side of the road when he hit a Kentucky woman's Toyota RAV4 head-on, killing her.

MADISON, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a woman from Kentucky was killed in a crash involving a fire truck near Madison, Indiana on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Around 8:30 a.m., a fire truck from the Hanover Fire Department, driven by Charles Justice, 69, responded to the area of Clifty Hollow Road on Hanover Hill to assist in clearing dried mud from the roadway, according to an ISP news release.

Investigators believe Justice was driving the fire truck eastbound in the westbound lanes of Clifty Hollow Road when he hit a 2015 Toyota RAV4 traveling westbound in the westbound lanes.

The RAV4 was driven by Terrie Cox, 44, of Milton, Kentucky, just across the river from Madison. The fire truck struck Cox head-on.

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the collision. Justice was not injured.

ISP is leading the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.

Toxicology tests are pending, although, officials say they do not suspect alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash.

