Driver travelling at 'high rate of speed' on Dixie Highway hits semi-truck, dies in hospital, police say

A driver reportedly rear-ended a semi-truck on Thursday morning, a few miles outside of Valley Station.
Credit: Jake Cannon - WHAS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after they reportedly hit a semi-truck with their car  in Louisville on Thursday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a collision in the 15100 block of Dixie Highway, according to an LMPD news release.

Investigators believe a male who, according to witnesses, was driving a car at a "high rate of speed", struck the rear-end of a semi-truck travelling southbound on Dixie Highway.

The driver of the car, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to UofL Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

There were no other injuries reported among the parties involved.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is currently investigating the fatal collision.

