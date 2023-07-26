LMPD: Fatal crash leaves man dead, 1 in critical condition

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal crash leaves one man dead and one person in critical condition Wednesday.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a vehicle collision on Dixie Highway and W. Orell Road around 4:30 p.m.

LMPD said their preliminary investigation revealed that a SUV was headed southbound on Dixie Highway. As the SUV approached the intersection of W. Orell Road, another SUV pulled into its pathway crossing Dixie Highway from W. Orell Road going eastbound.

Police said the driver and passenger from the SUV going eastbound across Dixie Highway were taken to UofL Hospital where the passenger died from his injuries. The driver is in critical condition.

The driver and only occupant of the SUV operating southbound on Dixie Highway was also taken to UofL Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

