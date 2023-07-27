Fatal collision involving semi-truck near Pleasure Ridge Park leaves one man dead

A man was reportedly driving his car at a "high rate of speed" when he hit a semi-truck, which killed him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a fatal crash involving a semi-truck near Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a collision on the Greenbelt Highway at Logistics Drive, according to an LMPD news release.

Investigators believe the semi-truck was turning left from eastbound Logistics Drive onto northbound Greenbelt Highway when, according to witnesses, a car travelling at a "high rate of speed" crashed underneath the trailer of the semi-truck.

The driver of the car was driving southbound on Greenbelt Highway at the time of the collision.

The driver of the car, the sole occupant of the vehicle, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the news release.

Officials believe the driver who died in the collision was an adult man. There were no other injuries reported.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.

