Fatal collision leaves woman dead in Elizabethtown, police say

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A woman is dead after a fatal collision in Elizabethtown on Wednesday morning.

The Elizabethtown Police Department said officers went to the 500 block of East Dixie Ave. in relation to a "serious" vehicle collision around 9 a.m.

Police said Sky Williams, 29, was driving southbound on East Dixie Avenue when her vehicle suddenly crossed into the northbound lane where she hit an oncoming flatbed truck, driven by Patrick Peters.

Authorities said Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, and Hardin County EMS took Peters to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

