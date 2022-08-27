Crash on I-65 kills 1, LMPD says

All lanes of I-65 Southbound are closed at this time. Southbound traffic is being redirected to I-265.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD Traffic Unit responded to a crash on I-65 Southbound and I-265 around 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

LMPD said their preliminary investigation reveals that the driver, for some unknown reason, lost control of the vehicle and struck the median wall.

The vehicle continued southbound and struck the rear end of a commercial vehicle that had a trailer attached, police said.

Officers said as a result, the driver, a woman whose identity remains unknown, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was the single occupant.

The LMPD Traffic Unit will continue its investigation.

