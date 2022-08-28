Jefferson County Coroner's Office: 1 dead in motorcycle collision

The accident occurred Saturday night at the intersection of Outer Loop and New Cut Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Outer Loop and New Cut Road.

LMPD said their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle, 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, was driving eastbound on Outer Loop approaching New Cut Road. A vehicle that was driving westbound on Outer Loop tried to make a left turn on New Cut Road. This is when the car and the motorcyclist collided in the intersection.

Richmond was transported to University Hospital as a result of his injuries.

LMPD said that Richmond was pronounced dead later from injuries.

Richmond's cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.

There were no other injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. No charges are expected.

