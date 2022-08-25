Louisville Metro Police officer sustains 'minor injuries' following accident

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near Dixie Highway and Greenwood Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer is recovering after a two-vehicle collision in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Greenwood Road.

The officer was responding to a report of a fight in the area when someone allegedly failed to yield and struck the officer's cruiser in the rear driver side.

The officer sustained minor injuries in the collision and was transported to Audubon Hospital while the other driver remained at the scene, uninjured.

LMPD says traffic was delayed in the area for roughly 30 minutes and they are investigating the incident.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.