Louisville football to host 'blackout' game on Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Halloween, check. Perfect weather, check. Louisville football – triple check.

The Cards are asking fans to wear black to support the team as they host Virginia Tech at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday.

The team will also wear special themed black uniforms in honor of Halloween.

The Louisville blackout goes back to 2006 when the No. 5-ranked Cards wore all black uniforms for the first time in a top 4 match against third-ranked West Virginia on Nov. 2.

It was one of their biggest, signature wins in the program’s history. They went on to beat the Mountaineers 44-34 in front of a national audience.

The Cards previous blackout was against Notre Dame during their 2019 season opener.

Kickoff against Virginia Tech begins at 4 p.m.

