Frazier Rehab helps former NFL player sidelined by infection

Amos Martin, who is also a well known Louisville homebuilder, survived a widow's maker heart attack on March 9 of this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former NFL and University of Louisville football player nearly sidelined by an infection following a heart attack is up and walking again after doctors at Louisville’s Frazier Rehab didn't even think he'd survive.

Amos Martin, who is also a well-known Louisville homebuilder, survived a widow's maker heart attack on March 9.



Martin ended up getting an infection that damaged a nerve in his quad. After trying several treatments, nothing worked until he started rehab at UofL Health Frazier Rehabilitation Institute.



The rehab felt Martin's case was a new one for them because they normally treat spinal cord injuries.